Eggink, Bruce Allan

BUHL—Bruce Allan Eggink, 58, of Buhl and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Desert View Care Center in Buhl.

Bruce was born on May 31, 1962 in Bellflower, CA, the son of Nelvin and Bernice Bekendam Eggink. He was raised and educated in Bellflower, CA, and later graduated from Twin Falls High School.

Bruce enjoyed working with cattle, milking cows with Bryan, and driving cattle truck with his dad. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing. He also liked surfing and being out on the boat. In more recent years he enjoyed going to Jackpot to play 21. He liked to take rides and explore the outdoors.

Bruce is survived by his mother; Bernice Eggink of Jerome, a brother Bryan Eggink of Jerome, a sister Holly (Kyle) Dunning of Donnelly, ID, nephews Brayden (Heather) Dunning and Jayce, and Parker (Kacie) Dunning and Briggs.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial Services will be held on May 15, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Falls Reform Church Youth Camp Fund.