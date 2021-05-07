Advertisement

Filer baseball player signs with Walla Walla

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer multi-sport athlete is gearing up for the next level.

Logan Lockwood of the baseball team has signed with Walla Walla Community College.

Lockwood likes the school’s ag program and might transfer to play baseball or attend the University of Idaho or Washington State to finish a degree in ag-business.

His father owns RDL Farms in Filer, where he plans to continue working in the family business.

“It just came down to it was starting to get late and their ag program, I love their ag program. I went on a visit there and the chemistry was amazing with the team, it was great coaching staff, I really enjoyed, all the facilities up there I really enjoyed it,” Lockwood explained.

On the diamond, his Wildcats are currently in the district playoffs and beat Buhl Thursday evening in the first game.

