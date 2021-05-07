Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 58-year-old man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of N. Lakewood in Idaho Falls. Authorities say the victim and a 26-year-old man had been arguing when the victim went inside to get a gun and then returned and fired.

The 26-year-old, who was already armed with his own gun, returned fire and hit him at least two times, deputies say.

Deputies have not publicly identified the two men, who are related. No other injuries were reported.

