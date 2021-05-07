Advertisement

Idaho offering mothers a year’s worth of diapers, wipes to quit using tobacco

Idaho offering mothers a year's worth of diapers, wipes to quit using tobacco
Idaho offering mothers a year's worth of diapers, wipes to quit using tobacco(pexels.com)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday it will be offering mothers a chance to receive up to a year’s worth of free diapers and wipes to quit using tobacco.

“Give yourself and your child the best possible gift this Mother’s Day by quitting tobacco,” an IDHW spokesperson explains, “and receive up to a year’s worth of free diapers and wipes!”

The department is working with Project Filter on the quit tobacco campaign.

“Quitting at any time during pregnancy is one of the best things a mother can do for herself and her baby,” the spokesperson said. “This Mother’s Day, the Department of Health and Welfare and Project Filter are urging mothers to change their family’s life forever and quit smoking, vaping, and chewing for good!”

DHW wants people to think about these advantages:

  • Quitting clears harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide, and other damaging chemicals from the body.
  • Quitting smoking also reduces other complications in pregnancy and birth. The likelihood increases for a healthier pregnancy and a healthier baby, and the risk of stillbirth or premature delivery is reduced.
  • Quitting also will help a baby later in life; children whose parents smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma and other illnesses that may need hospital treatment.

To learn more about the program and receive free diapers and wipes when you quit, contact your local public health district or call the Idaho CareLine at 2-1-1 or 1-800-926-2588 for free, in-person support.

