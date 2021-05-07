Advertisement

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

Police stand with a youth outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Police stand with a youth outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a female student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)(Natalie Behring | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female.

Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.”

Figures complied by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

