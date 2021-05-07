Advertisement

Local organizations to host Mental Health Awareness Walk

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is mental health awareness month, and organizations throughout Twin Falls are teaming up to raise awareness about the resources available.

Recovery in Motion is holding a walk-a-thon on Saturday, May 15. They are working to end the stigma surrounding mental health by holding this walk.

John Brannen, the executive director of Recovery in Motion says 50% of people in Idaho will struggle with a mental health disorder throughout their life.

They invite anyone who wants to raise awareness to join them on May 15 in the County West Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

“The other reason for this is, because of COVID, it has exacerbated the mental health situation in Idaho, particularly the depression because we have not been connected with each other,” said John Brannen.

Multiple organizations throughout Twin Falls will be in attendance.

Anyone is welcome to join.

IMPORTANT CHANGE TO WALKATHON The starting point for the RIM Walkathon has been changed. The walk will start at the...

Posted by Recovery In Motion on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

Idaho sets June execution date for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Idaho sets June execution date for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
ince January, the students have been preparing for their plant sale and soiree which is this...
Hagerman High School ag food science program
People just entering the workforce need to be cautious about debt
The importance of learning finance after graduating college
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries