Local organizations to host Mental Health Awareness Walk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is mental health awareness month, and organizations throughout Twin Falls are teaming up to raise awareness about the resources available.

Recovery in Motion is holding a walk-a-thon on Saturday, May 15. They are working to end the stigma surrounding mental health by holding this walk.

John Brannen, the executive director of Recovery in Motion says 50% of people in Idaho will struggle with a mental health disorder throughout their life.

They invite anyone who wants to raise awareness to join them on May 15 in the County West Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

“The other reason for this is, because of COVID, it has exacerbated the mental health situation in Idaho, particularly the depression because we have not been connected with each other,” said John Brannen.

Multiple organizations throughout Twin Falls will be in attendance.

Anyone is welcome to join.

