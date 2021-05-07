Advertisement

May in Healthy Vision Month and a good reminder to get your eye exam

By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 7, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is Healthy Vision Month and it’s more important than ever to ensure you maintain your eye health to preserve your vision.

Many people skipped their yearly eye exams this past year due to the pandemic.

Eye exams are encouraged this year because many of us have been staring at computer and phone screens more than ever.

This often causes people to stare without blinking for lengths of time leading to dry eyes.

Masks have also caused drying of the eyes as the breath can come out of your mask if it isn’t snug against your face.

Even if you aren’t experiencing eye issues diseases like cataracts and glaucoma can have little to no symptoms until they are very advanced.

