N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A North Idaho woman was arrested for aggravated DUI on Wednesday evening after police say she caused a crash that left another driver with life-threatening injuries.
The Kootenai County Sheriff says 36-year-old Corina Larabee was heading north on Meyer Road in a GMC Acadia when she crossed the center line. The Acadia hit a Ford Escape driven by a 50-year-old woman from Coeur d’Alene.
The Coeur d’Alene woman was airlifted to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries.
Larabee was treated at the scene and was arrested for aggravated DUI. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.
