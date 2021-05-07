N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A North Idaho woman was arrested for aggravated DUI on Wednesday evening after police say she caused a crash that left another driver with life-threatening injuries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff says 36-year-old Corina Larabee was heading north on Meyer Road in a GMC Acadia when she crossed the center line. The Acadia hit a Ford Escape driven by a 50-year-old woman from Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d’Alene woman was airlifted to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries.

Larabee was treated at the scene and was arrested for aggravated DUI. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

Kootenai County Deputies Respond to a Two Vehicle Injury Accident Rathdrum, Idaho: On May 5th, 2021 at around 5:35 p.m... Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.