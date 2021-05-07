Advertisement

N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries

N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries for other driver. (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A North Idaho woman was arrested for aggravated DUI on Wednesday evening after police say she caused a crash that left another driver with life-threatening injuries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff says 36-year-old Corina Larabee was heading north on Meyer Road in a GMC Acadia when she crossed the center line. The Acadia hit a Ford Escape driven by a 50-year-old woman from Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d’Alene woman was airlifted to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries.

Larabee was treated at the scene and was arrested for aggravated DUI. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 6, 2021



