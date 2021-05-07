New technology helps people with vision loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who do experience severe vision loss new technology is helping people keep a normal life.

Advances in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality there are always new ways to approach vision loss. There is now technology helping those with excessive vision loss or even blindness.

Dr. Calvin Roberts, President, and CEO of Lighthouse Guild told KMVT about a new device, by OrCam MyEye, which is a wireless device that clips onto your glasses that can read print from a service and verbally read it back to the wearer.

It can also help identify products on shelves when shopping if you can make out the label.

“Whether it is to help you to read, to work, to go to school, to navigate to go shopping.”

He added this helps those with vision loss maintain their independence. For more information about the device visit their website at www.orcam.com.

