Advertisement

New technology helps people with vision loss

New technology is helping those with severe vision loss
New technology is helping those with severe vision loss
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who do experience severe vision loss new technology is helping people keep a normal life.

Advances in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality there are always new ways to approach vision loss. There is now technology helping those with excessive vision loss or even blindness.

Dr. Calvin Roberts, President, and CEO of Lighthouse Guild told KMVT about a new device, by OrCam MyEye, which is a wireless device that clips onto your glasses that can read print from a service and verbally read it back to the wearer.

It can also help identify products on shelves when shopping if you can make out the label.

“Whether it is to help you to read, to work, to go to school, to navigate to go shopping.”

He added this helps those with vision loss maintain their independence. For more information about the device visit their website at www.orcam.com.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’

Latest News

Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.
Yellowstone, Grand Teton parks to resume bus operations
Police stand with a youth outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls
Burn permits required in Idaho from May 10 to Oct. 20
Burn permits required in Idaho from May 10 to Oct. 20
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Idaho offering mothers a year's worth of diapers, wipes to quit using tobacco
Idaho offering mothers a year’s worth of diapers, wipes to quit using tobacco