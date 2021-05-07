Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

KMVT file image of O'Leary Middle School
School officials react to Rigby shooting
Declo Elementary gets grant for “Invention Convention”
Declo Elementary gets grant for “Invention Convention”
In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse