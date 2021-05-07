School officials react to Rigby shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School officials were quick to share their condolences with the Rigby community as the news of a shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday unfolded.

However, for officials, the questions linger. What else can they do to keep students safe and expect the unexpected?

“I can’t even imagine, that is, as a school official, that is probably our biggest fear is having to deal with something like that,” said Twin Falls School District Director of Operations, Ryan Bowman.

The school district is ALICE certified. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, and is an active shooter response training.

Staff are trained every year on protocols and active shooter drills are practiced in schools.

Despite all this, it’s hard to expect the unexpected.

“What’s tough is, it’s hard to think about everything and how you can meet every need,” Bowman said. “We could probably always do more and strive to do better at what we’re doing.”

Bowman adds the school district has very good access to local law enforcement.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says deputies go through extensive training every year to deal with high-risk events, whether that be at a school or elsewhere.

Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield also harped on the role law enforcement play in preparing and preventing these situations.

She also added this brings back all the other pressures and strains of school back to the forefront, which could have been put to the wayside while dealing with COVID-19.

“It will focus attention back to many of the things that we’ve talked about, with the Parkland shooting and some of the other recent school violence occurrences that we’ve had, that we remind ourselves that safety encompasses so many areas of what happens out of school,” Critchfield said.

