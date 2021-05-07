St. Luke’s Mobile Vaccine Unit comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week we told you about St. Luke’s Mobile Vaccine Unit (MVU), today it made its first stop in the Magic Valley at the Chobani plant in Twin Falls.

Next, the mobile unit will be heading north through the Valley with stops in Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum, before returning to Twin Falls next weekend.

Senior Director of Pharmacy at St. Lukes Scott Milner has been on-site at every location the unit has visited.

He says that the bus has acted as not only a vaccination site but a learning opportunity.

He invites anyone curious about the vaccine to visit and talk with him about any concerns surrounding the vaccine, and its effects, you may have.

Milner hopes that the MVU will help lessen the hesitancy Idahoans show towards the vaccine, helping the state get back to a pre-pandemic normal.

“Sometimes it’s hard because it feels like that’s all people are talking about,” says Milner. “I’d point out that if we approach that 80% mark, or a higher degree of vaccination rates, it’d be easy to talk about the Tree Fort Festival or other concerts or movies. We could get back to the things that I almost forget what they felt like.”

For more information about where the clinic is headed next visit the St. Luke’s MVU webpage.

