Twin Falls baseball and softball advance to Great Basin championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls baseball and softball, both top seeds in the Great Basin Conference Tournament, won their semifinal games Thursday to advance to the championship.

Softball

(1) Twin Falls 6, (5) Minico 4

The Bruins fell behind 2-0 early, but used a four-run fourth inning and a two-run sixth inning to keep the Spartans at bay.

Syndey Jund was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Hannah Holcomb got the win on the mound, throwing a complete game.

Twin Falls will play in the championship game on Tuesday.

Great Basin semifinal:

(3) Jerome 11, (2) Mountain Home 8

Jerome travels to Twin Falls on Tuesday for the championship at 5 p.m.

Great Basin Loser-Out Game:

(6) Burley 10, (4) Canyon Ridge 5

The Bobcats down 3-5 in the sixth, produced five runs in the sixth and tacked on two more in the top of the seventh to eliminate the Riverhawks from contention. Ramsey led Burley with four hits. Jordyn Puentes added three hits and two RBIs. Kaymbri Beck pitched four innings, striking out two. Puentes pitched three innings. Bailey Sligar pitched a complete game for the Riverhawks, striking out seven.

Burley will travel to Minico for a 11 a.m. loser-out game on Saturday.

Baseball

(1) Twin Falls 9, (6) Burley (3)

Tai Walker and Tyler Horner went a combined 7-for-8 with 5 RBI’s in the Bruin win. Twin Falls jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and didn’t relinquish the lead.

The Bruins will play in the conference championship game Tuesday at home against Minico.

Other scores (baseball)

Great Basin Semifinal:

(3) Minico 6, (2) Canyon Ridge 1

Dax Sayer pitched a complete game, striking out six for the Spartans. Ian Hughes took the loss, pitching six innings, striking out two. Cole Rosas pitched one inning in relief, striking out two. The Spartans’ Tazyn Twiss had two hits and just as many RBIs.

The Spartans have advanced to face Twin Falls for the district championship on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Riverhawks will play the winner of Burley-Jerome on Tuesday, May 11.

Great Basin Loser-out game:

(4) Jerome 15, (6) Wood River 9

Kyle Craig tallied four hits and three RBIs in the victory for the Tigers. Tanner Whitaker went six innings, striking out two. Ethan Shoemaker took the loss for the Wolverines.

Jerome hosts Burley on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Regular Season:

Glenns Ferry 15, Wilder 1 (5): The Pilots pounded 17 hits in the rout. Aubrey Gibbons had four hits and three RBIs. Jessica Lloyd and Kyan Jackson added three hits. Madi Fink went a complete game, striking out eight.

Tennis

Canyon Ridge 6, Minico 6

Singles: No. 1 - Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Avalyne Mack-Praegitzer, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (6), 2-6 No. 2 - Nayeli Dominguez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-1 No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Edie Payton, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 1 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Dylan Larsen, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 7-6 (2), 6-3 No. 2 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Cash Cofer, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-3 No. 3 - Tanner Lewis, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 Doubles: No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Triniti Peralez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Shari Tanner, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 2 - Elaina Heath, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Kaybree Higens, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Sariah Standlee, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Grace Williams, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-3 No. 1 - Mekhi Mitchell, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Mason Wilkins, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 2 - Easton Arthur, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Dylan McKenzie, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Godwin Mobley, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Brightyn Hartley, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Joseph Link, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 2 - Micah Whitesides, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Jaden Robinson, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 7-5

