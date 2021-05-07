Valley House Beyond Shelter soon the be in second phase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The year of the pandemic has been hard for many, but the toll on the houseless population has been drastic.

Valley House has advocated for this underserved community for years and they are progressing in an expansion project to provide shelter for more than ever before.

Valley House Assistant Director Kim Spiers says she’s proud to be able to lean on the Magic Valley community to help provide for her clients.

“I’m very excited. At first, I was a little worried,” says Spiers, “but I don’t know why I was worried because our community is a great community and we always come together for those in need here.”

Friday, Valley House held an open house event to show progress on the Beyond Shelter expansion project that aims to house upwards of 50 more people.

Local business owners, like James Payne, were in attendance looking for ways to lend a helping hand.

“I think the area is what has given everything to me, if it wasn’t for this community my business wouldn’t be what it is today,” says Payne. “So, the more I’ve been given the more I want to give back.”

County Commissioner Don Hall attended the event and says seeing the community he represents work together to help each other is why he has a passion for his work.

“I think we’re very unique in this area, how well we work together. We put down our guard, we put down our territorialism and we’re just here to try and serve our community and serve those that are in need and make a great place to live,” says Hall. “That’s why we call it the Magic Valley.”

The project will soon be starting phase two of three, laying the foundation, with sights set on late 2021 for project completion.

For more information and to get involved, visit the Valley House website.

