Yellowstone, Grand Teton parks to resume bus operations

Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.
Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have resumed large group tours with safety measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and being tested within 72 hours before the trip or showing proof of vaccination.

The Billings Gazette reported that the American Bus Association’s president called it a “reasonable” approach, citing increased demand and interest from people to visit.

A Yellowstone spokesperson stressed that the bus industry offered the idea to test all riders or require vaccinations, not the park agency.

Bus charter providers must now meet park standards for vaccinations or testing or be limited to 50% capacity or 10 people.

