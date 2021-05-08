3A district baseball/softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of district playoff action.

SCIC District Baseball -

(1) Kimberly 8, (2) Filer 1: Brennan Chappell pitched a complete game, striking out 13 and not giving up a single hit. Quinn O’Donnell had two RBIs in the win.

Filer’s Logan Lockwood went five innings, striking out five.

Kimberly has now advanced to the 3A state tournament at Fruitland High School, from May 20-22.

Filer will play Buhl on Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. in the second place game. The winner will advance to the state play-in game on Saturday, May 15 at Pocatello High School.

(3) Buhl 5, (4) Gooding 4: The Indians have eliminated the Senators from contention.

Canyon Conference Baseball -

(1) Declo 13, (2) Wendell 1

(1) Declo 14, (2) Wendell 4

The Hornets are headed to the 2A state tournament at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

SCIC District Softball -

(1) Gooding 5, (3) Buhl 2: Maelyn Durham pitched a complete game, striking out 11. Makaya Bower had two hits and just as many RBIs. M. Durham also had two hits. Tverdy went six innings, striking out six in the loss.

The Senators have advanced to the 3A district championship game on May 11 at 6 p.m.

Filer 12, Kimberly 1 (5): McCarty Stoddard pitched a complete game, striking out three and giving up two hits. Niah Mason had three hits and just as many RBIs. Faith Robinson added a pair of hits and RBIs in the win.

The Wildcats have eliminated the Bulldogs and will take on Buhl in a loser-out game, winner to championship on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at Gooding High School.

