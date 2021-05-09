Apartment fire in Jerome displaces four households, claims four cats

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last night a structure fire in Jerome caused four Northside Court apartment units to be evacuated. There were no injuries to any of the tenants, although at least four cats were killed in the blaze according to the City of Jerome Fire Department.

Lieutenant David LaCelle says the fire started when tenants, who were packing to move out, accidentally bumped into a knob on the stove control panel which had cardboard boxes stacked on it. The boxes then caught fire and spread through the apartment and sent smoke into three surrounding units.

LaCelle says that one common safety measure could have drastically reduced the damage, maybe even saved the cats.

“Smoke alarms do save lives,” says LaCelle. “Unfortunately in this, the smoke alarms did not go off, but the people were alerted by the neighbors who saw the smoke. Working smoke alarms, they need to be there, very important.”

The main unit where the fire started was severely damaged and is facing major repairs, the three surrounding units have minor smoke and water damage, and will be fully restored in the coming days.

