College of Southern Idaho holds first in-person graduation in two years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) Class of 2021 capped off a weeklong celebration with two days of graduation ceremonies.

To maintain safety protocols but still allow graduates to celebrate alongside loved ones, CSI held 12 individual ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

“It’s just been a really good two days, they’ve been long days,” says CSI Foundation Assistant Director Reylene Abbott, “but they’ve been really great just to give the graduates an opportunity to connect with their families at the end of it.”

Students, like Tina Irish, say they are grateful to the college for finding a way to have in-person ceremonies, and having loved ones in attendance meant everything to them.

“It was amazing. Hats off to the CSI administration for getting this done,” says Irish. “12 different ceremonies just so we could walk, it’s very impressive.”

Abbott, who has worked on graduation plans for months, says all the stress and hard work was worth it as soon as she saw students celebrating together after two long years.

“Most of these students have been in class this year, they’ve been on Zoom partly last year, too,” says Abbott. “To watch them just connect with their classmates and take big old pictures together and just celebrate the last two years here, has been a phenomenal feeling personally and for all of them too.”

Now that the ceremonies are finished, graduates will move on, some to their careers, some to bachelor’s programs. Abbott just hopes they gained a little something from CSI.

“You know I really just hope that our graduates move on and take CSI with them,” says Abbott, “and just find a place that makes them feel empowered, inspired, and loved throughout their lifetime.”

