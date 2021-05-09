CSI men’s basketball players head to four-year programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After decommitting from Portland, a CSI All-American basketball player is taking his talents to the Mountain West.

The University of Wyoming tweeted on Friday that Deng Dut is joining their program.

The Cowboys are coming off a 14-11 season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament where they barely lost to San Diego State.

Dut had a standout season, being named the Region 18 regular season MVP, Region 18 tournament MVP and of course, first team All-American.

The Melbourne, Australia native ranked in the top ten nationally for three point percentage.

Amoro Lado and Chayce Polynice have decided where they’re transferring to following CSI, as both of the men are graduating this weekend.

Lado is headed to the Big West and the University of Hawaii. The Vallivue High School graduate originally committed to Portland State, before then head coach Barrett Peery left for the Texas Tech job.

Polynice is going home to California and will play for Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

We talked to the men about why CSI was a good choice for them.

“The team this year was cool, a family really and we went far, the national tournament and Hutch {Hutchinson, Kansas} and everything,” Polynice said. “Even though we didn’t win, I think the experience helped everyone on the team.”

Coach Reinert added, “Chayce’s development has been unbelievable, I think he’s a diamond, I think Westmont got a total steal.”

Polynice will join teammate Sebastian Reynoso in Santa Barbara, as he signed with Westmont last month.

Lado said, “just knowing Ryan Lundgren and the relationship, just knowing he is going to look out for me and have the best interest for me, it was an easy decision for me.”

“Amoro has come so far, as a player, as a person, as a student,” Reinert added. “We’re really excited to go watch him play.”

