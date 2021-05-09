Advertisement

CSI Softball bounces back after a tough Friday

CSI logo
CSI logo(CSI Athletics)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Softball swept USU Eastern on Saturday, by the final scores of 7-0 and 4-2.

In the first game, two CSI players hit home runs, Cortney Rhees and Payton Hammond. The latter hit two of them, both solo shots. She was 2-3 on the day.

Kenzie Waters started, going 5.1 innings, striking out five in the win. Sierra Horton pitched the remaining 1.2 innings, striking out two.

In game two on Saturday, CSI was down 2-0, before scoring in three of the final four innings.

Maya Williams had a double, while Carley Croshaw produced a triple.

Gracie Walters went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs and nine hits. Jessica Touchard and Horton pitched the final 2.2 innings of shutout softball.

CSI finishes the regular season with a 33-23 overall record and a 24-16 mark in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

This, a major improvement after losing both battles on Friday.

In Friday’s mid-afternoon game, the Golden Eagles built a 4-0 lead in the second inning and extended it to 5-0 following the third. They would never score again.

USU’s Morgan Tanner blasted a three-run home run in the sixth and her teammate Jenna Sutliff hit another three-run home run in the seventh, helping their team win the game, 7-5.

Gracie Walters took the loss, going 6.1 innings, giving up six runs, three earned. Touchard gave up two hits and a run.

In Friday’s first game, USU Eastern took an early 3-0 lead and never looked back in the 10-6 win.

CSI’s Payton Hammond hit a grand slam in the 5th inning to tie up the game at 6-6. But then Morgan Tanner responded with a three-run home run in the sixth for the Eagles and her teammate Regan Bossow added a solo shot in the seventh.

