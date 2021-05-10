Academic All-Star — Kenydi Young

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Kenydi Young from Twin Falls High School.

Kenydi has a 3.99 GPA, scored a 33 on her ACT, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was selected as AP Scholar of Honor through the College Board and is Student Body Activities Director.

She organized a Vision Board Class and lead a game night for her local Boys and Girls Club. She led a Voices Against Violence Virtual Mommy and Me Yoga Class. She built and assembled bunk beds through Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

She was District Champ for Debate in Informative Speech and After Dinner Speaking. Kenydi qualified for Nationals in Debate. For 2 years, she was President for HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).

Special Awards include Distinguished Young Women and National Forensics League Outstanding Distinction. She is also 2-time winner of the Twin Falls Optimist Club Essay Contest.

She plans to study Pre-Medicine at University of Utah.

Congratulations Kenydi Young, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.