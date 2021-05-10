Drought in Idaho: How did we get here?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The word “drought” has been a buzzword throughout the state of Idaho in recent months, including areas of the Magic and Wood River Valleys.

“We’re kind of stuck in a bad phase,” said KMVT Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill. “In theory, we should’ve seen a lot of precipitation this winter, but in reality, we didn’t actually see that much.”

That precipitation Idaho should have received? Brill said is a result of a weather pattern called La Nina in the Pacific Ocean.

“When it comes to La Nina, typically that means more precipitation is supposed to flow to the Pacific Northwest,” Brill said. “We didn’t really see too much of that here over the past few months because a lot of the storm systems have stayed to the west and north of us.”

In Idaho, these dry conditions are nearly unprecedented.

“Generally across the whole state, we’ve been incredibly dry in March and April,” said Idaho Department of Water Resource Hydrologist David Hoekema. “There have only been two years in the 1920′s where the last two months have been this dry.”

Magic Valley farmer Kirk Tubbs has seen minor impacts on his farm.

“Our ground is drier to work with. We didn’t have the cover crops that we plant in the winter months,” said Tubbs. “They didn’t grow much at all this spring because we rely on spring moisture to grow those.”

A potential Tubbs’ farm Tubbs Berry Farm could be impacted, however, is specific to their niche.

“We raise honeybees, and a lot of the stuff that blooms is in marginal areas that don’t get irrigated,” Tubbs said. “Without rain, you don’t get those blooms.”

Tubbs largely feels lucky that Twin Falls Canal Company — the source of his farm’s water — appears to have enough water for the season via their reservoir system.

Not all areas of Southern Idaho have such bright outlooks, however. Despite mitigation efforts such as aquifer recharges and cloud seeding programs, drought conditions are likely to cause water shortages in the Big Wood River Basin.

“Eventually, if you have enough dry years in a row, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it,” Hoekema said. “Pretty much the ship has sailed at this point. The chance of any recovery is really minimal.”

