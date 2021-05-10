Fit and Well Idaho: Calling 911 when having a stroke is crucial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which is used as a time to raise awareness about what people can do to prevent a stroke.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho, KMVT has a look at what people need to do if you think you may be having one.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel leading to or in the brain is blocked, or ruptures, preventing oxygen from reaching the brain.

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. each year have a stroke.

“We consider stroke a time sensitive emergency, so basically what that means is the faster a person can receive treatment, the better their odds are for a good long term outcome,” said Doctor Adam Bowman, an emergency physician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Officials use the “Be Fast” acronym to remind people of the signs that a person is having stroke.

Balance- has the person lost their balance

Eyes- has the person lost vision

Face- is the person’s face drooping

Arms- is one arm weak or numb

Speech-is their speech slurred or having trouble speaking

Time- call 9-1-1 now

“About every minute that a stroke is untreated, a patient loses about 1.9 million neurons, or brain cells, so the faster a person receives treatment, the more brain cells we can save, so if you delay treatment for an hour, that is the equivalent of about 3 and a half years of aging,” said Bowman.

That’s why calling 9-1-1 is vital if you think you may be having a stroke.

“By calling 9-1-1 we always send the closest available resource, we work with all of our first responder organizations, who ever gets on scene first does a quick stroke assessment, and then our paramedics here are trained to do more in depth stroke assessments,” said James Rhom, with the Magic Valley Paramedics.

The paramedics work with the hospital, so they are prepared for any arrivals, and understand the condition.

By activating 9-1-1 you have a greater likelihood of long term benefit, because we are getting to you faster, we are going to do things to speed up the process once you get to the hospital, and then we are getting you to the stroke doctors even quicker,” said Rhom.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.