Foster mothers love just like biological mothers, no matter what

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All moms deserve praise, especially on Mother’s Day, and foster mothers are no different.

When a child needs care the most, care that can’t be provided by biological parents, foster parents, like Kim LaCelle open their homes and their hearts.

“It’s wonderful. They won’t remember me but I remember them,” says Mrs. LaCelle. “We’re hoping that we set them up for success as much as we possibly can.”

It took LaCelle 20 years to convince her husband, David, to open their house and welcome foster children into their family. David knows the process is temporary, but much like his wife, he just wants to help.

“Our goal is just to make sure they have a safe loving home, for a start,” says Mr. LaCelle. “We want them to go home, that’s the whole goal is we want the kids to go home to their parents. But we want them to go home to a safe place and feel safe.”

One burden families like the LaCelle’s face is the stigma surrounding the foster system. LaCelle says she sees and feels the stigma, but worries most about how it affects the babies throughout their whole life.

“I think you are treated differently and I know unfortunately the kids are treated differently because they’re foster children,” says Mrs. LaCelle. “Them being in care is not their fault, they had nothing to do with it. So, it’s not fair.”

LaCelle knows her commitment is temporary, but that doesn’t mean she commits any less than with her biological children.

“Every baby that comes into our house is our baby, while we have them. They’re part of the family, they do family things with us,” Mrs. LaCelle says. My kids treat them as their little brothers and sisters. Our grandkids love them, help babysit. They’re just part of the family, we don’t treat them any different. They’re not a foster baby when they’re in our house.”

