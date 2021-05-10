Gooding County thankful for Idaho Department of Commerce grant

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding County is excited to announce they have been awarded 2 grants from the Idaho Department of Commerce and the CARES Act.

The first grant was for $500,000 and will be used for the Hagerman Fire Protection District.

The First Protection District will be able to purchase 2 new fire trucks.

The second grant was for $350,000 for the Gooding County EMS Department to purchase a new ambulance.

Mark Bolduc, Gooding County Commissioner, says the grant will be beneficial to the county and its residents.

“We’re just appreciative and with the growth, we are all seeing, all these small communities, we are all in the same boat, everybody is struggling to provide the services we need to provide, and so this is going to be a great thing and it is going to help Gooding county and the fire protection district for many many years,” said Bolduc.

They have not purchased the new trucks yet, as it will take some time for the money to be awarded to them.

