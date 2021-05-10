Advertisement

Hearts are more than just an organ; they are hope

After tragically losing their son, one family from Burley is raising awareness on the importance of being an organ donor.
The Chapa and Milton family will be forever connected.
The Chapa and Milton family will be forever connected.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant.

After tragically losing their son, one family from Burley is raising awareness of the importance of being an organ donor.

Dave Milton will never be able to meet Lorenzo Chapa, but the two will be connected forever.

“I’m so thankful, one of the things I always wanted was, to see my granddaughters graduate from high school… and now I can,” said Dave Milton.

When Lorenzo Chapa tragically passed away in January of 2020, his liver, both his kidneys and his heart were donated to four separate people.

Dave Milton received his heart.

Dave had been sick for two years prior to the transplant. Dave is from Washington state.

“150% better, I went through about 14 months of biopsies, you know a biopsy every month, and Lorenzo’s heart was a perfect match, according to my doctors,” said Milton.

For the Chapa family, meeting Dave has provided closure and has helped them grieve. The two families met for the first time in March of 2021, and now consider themselves family.

“Instant connection, and when we felt the heartbeat or heard the heartbeat, it was just instant calm, I’m at peace, because my son is still living, in a way,” said Lori Chapa, Lorenzo’s mom.

Dave and Lori are passionate about organ donation, and the difference it can make for somebody’s life.

“Like Dave said, he gets to see his granddaughters graduate, it’s just he gets more time with his family,” said Chapa.

“I’m still here, and Lorenzo is still here, I mean honestly, he is,” said Milton.

