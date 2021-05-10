Advertisement

Idaho eyes sewer, water, broadband with federal rescue money

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Idaho lawmakers moved forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional. An appeals court on Monday, May 3, 2021, will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case that will likely have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho's lead. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will receive $1.1 billion in the latest round of coronavirus relief money in two separate payments that could be used to substantially bolster the state’s water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday launched a $350 billion program that’s part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March.

Administration officials say payments could begin going out in the coming days.

In addition to the money provided to the state, Idaho’s nine largest cities will get a total of $124 million, while 190 cities with populations of typically less than 50,000 will get $108 million.

Counties will get another $314 million.

