Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting man to death

Jaime Anthony Escobedo. (Malheur County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot.

Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance.

Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018, on a report of a dispute between two men.

A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

