Sleep in Heavenly Peace affected by the national mattress shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the United States, furniture stores and suppliers are facing a mattress shortage, and that is affecting one local non-profit.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to end child bedlessness throughout the United States, by supplying a bed and mattress to families in need.

Currently, they have 3,500 mattresses on backorder throughout the country.

There are many reasons for the mattress shortage.

One is, people are spending more time at home and doing more home projects, including replacing their mattresses.

The other reason is the February storms in Texas cause a serious shortage of foam, which is affecting the mattress suppliers.

Luke Mickelson at Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they are seeing an increase in the need for beds as well.

“From what we see the numbers are increasing rapidly, on how many applications we are seeing,” said Luke Mickelson, the executive director of the organization. “So we know the need has increased, it’s already a high demand anyways, but the number is increasing on how many kids need beds.”

Their goal this year is to build 40,000 beds nationwide, and currently, they have built 10,000.

