Advertisement

Twin Falls oral surgery practice offering free wisdom teeth extraction for students

“I think that education really comes in so many different forms for our high school students.”
Whitewater Oral Surgery Group is offering free wisdom teeth extractions for students in the...
Whitewater Oral Surgery Group is offering free wisdom teeth extractions for students in the Twin Falls area
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Twin Falls oral surgery practice is working to ensure students can afford college tuition.

Whitewater Oral Surgery Group wants to do its part to help the community by holding its first-ever Wisdom for Wisdom program. The program offers free wisdom teeth extraction for high school and college students to help offset their college expenses such as textbooks and tuition.

Wisdom teeth get their nickname as they often grow in during the “age of wisdom,” usually between 17 and 25 years of age, and that is one of the worst times to be hit with an unexpected medical expense.

“And I think I would even extend that, and maybe take some liberty, and say that even people that are trying to pursue technical school,” said Paul Clark with Whitewater Oral Surgery Group. “I think that education really comes in so many different forms for our high school students, for our tradition college students, but also for many students here in the Twin Falls area that are pursuing technical interests and training.”

The program will be available through May. For more information on the program and how to apply go here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Three people have died from a weekend crash near Mountain Home.
Fatal crash near Mountain Home leaves three dead
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument

Latest News

St. Luke's Mobile Vaccine Unit hopes to provide vaccines to hard-to-reach populations
St. Luke’s Mobile Vaccine Unit comes to Twin Falls
New technology is helping those with severe vision loss
New technology helps people with vision loss
Eye chart
May in Healthy Vision Month and a good reminder to get your eye exam
St. Luke's Mobile Vaccine Unit hopes to provide vaccines to hard-to-reach populations
Mobile Vaccine Unit launches to help increase vaccines within underserved communities