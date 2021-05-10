Twin Falls oral surgery practice offering free wisdom teeth extraction for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Twin Falls oral surgery practice is working to ensure students can afford college tuition.

Whitewater Oral Surgery Group wants to do its part to help the community by holding its first-ever Wisdom for Wisdom program. The program offers free wisdom teeth extraction for high school and college students to help offset their college expenses such as textbooks and tuition.

Wisdom teeth get their nickname as they often grow in during the “age of wisdom,” usually between 17 and 25 years of age, and that is one of the worst times to be hit with an unexpected medical expense.

“And I think I would even extend that, and maybe take some liberty, and say that even people that are trying to pursue technical school,” said Paul Clark with Whitewater Oral Surgery Group. “I think that education really comes in so many different forms for our high school students, for our tradition college students, but also for many students here in the Twin Falls area that are pursuing technical interests and training.”

The program will be available through May. For more information on the program and how to apply go here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.