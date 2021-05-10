Up to $10,000 award offered for information regarding arson fire in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An award of up to $10,000 is being offered for information regarding a March arson fire in Hailey.

The Croy Street Exchange Building, which was uninhabited at the time of the fire, was undergoing renovations with the goal of turning it into an affordable workforce housing complex. The building was lost in the blaze.

After initial leads ran dry, the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office offered an up to $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest.

Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told KMVT while they haven’t received as many tips from the public as they would like, the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office did receive one phone call of interest, which they are currently still investigating.

The additional $5,000 award has been offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a total award of up to $10,000, in hopes of generating more leads.

Sandahl urges members of the public to come forward with information they may have about this crime by contacting the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-(877)-75-ARSON. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

