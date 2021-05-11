Advertisement

45th annual Fishing Derby for Students with Special Needs held at Martin Farms

“This is the Magic Valley. You gotta give back.”
Adam caught himself a nice Rainbow Trout for fish fry
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today the Jerome Optimist Club and Martin Farms hosted the 45th annual Fishing Derby for Students with Special Needs.

A pond on the Martin Farms property was stocked with 450 Rainbow Trout and almost 200 students came out to try their luck at hooking some dinner.

Volunteers paired with students to help bait lines, cast and catch the 4- or 5-pound fish. Once hooked, students got their fish processed and ready to take back for a fish fry.

Event organizer Sheri Mitchell, who has helped coordinate the event for the past 25 years, says that these events remind her about the spirit of her home.

“This is the Magic Valley. You gotta give back, you just find a way, whatever it is,” says Mitchell. “That’s what I told my children, just find a way, give back, be kind. I’m just so grateful to anybody and everybody you meet and we’re just so grateful that they let us do [it] this year.”

Mitchell says this event will go on every year. She says she is proud to provide these students from Jerome County with the chance to interact with nature at least once a year.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

