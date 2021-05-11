College of Southern Idaho program suits the needs of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One hands-on technical program at the College of Southern Idaho prepares students for a career field that is in particularly high demand within the Magic Valley.

The Automation Engineering Technology program prepares students for roles involving automation within manufacturing. Food processing, the automobile industry, and plastic manufacturers are a few examples of industries that employ automation engineering technology graduates.

CSI professor Ben Hamlett says the local jobs requiring automation engineering technology training are so plentiful that he’s regularly fielding calls from local businesses.

“Facilities are every day making phone calls asking ‘hey, do you have any students that are ready to come into the facility,” Hamlett said.

According to Hamlett, the program is geared towards all of the processing facilities around the Magic Valley, given how much automation is required in manufacturing these days.

“It could be robots. It could be conveyers. It could be the programming of all different types,” Hamlett said. “The program is about learning how to operate, control and repair that stuff.”

Hamlett indicated those who enjoy making things and understanding how processes work may find they’re well suited to this field.

More information on the Automation Engineering Technology Program can be found here.

