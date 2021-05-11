Advertisement

Debbie Critchfield announces run for state superintendent

Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent
Debbie Critchfield is running for State Superintendent(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Debbie Critchfield, former president of the State Board of Education, is joining the race for Idaho’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Critchfield announced her run on Tuesday, in Burley, where she works as the communications officer for the Cassia County School District. She will run as a Republican candidate.

