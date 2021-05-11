Debbie Critchfield announces run for state superintendent

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Debbie Critchfield, former president of the State Board of Education, is joining the race for Idaho’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Critchfield announced her run on Tuesday, in Burley, where she works as the communications officer for the Cassia County School District. She will run as a Republican candidate.

