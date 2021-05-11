Advertisement

Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence.

The Republican governor on Monday signed the bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. Biden’s orders include a crackdown on ghost guns. They are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks.

Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead.

Biden wants laws to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms.

