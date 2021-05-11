Advertisement

Idaho moving to Stage 4 of its Reopening plan; no more limits on crowd sizes

(Source: KMVT file image)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With cases continuing to be on the decline, and hospitalization rates remaining low, Idaho is moving to Stage 4 of its reopening plan.

“Thanks to the actions of Idahoans in protecting their neighbors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s schools and businesses have stayed open longer than almost every other state and we have prevented a crisis in our health care system,” Gov. Little said. “The move to Stage 4 signals to Idahoans that we have been open, and we will stay open, and we must keep up the good work.”

Masks continue to be required in long-term care facilities.

Under the Stage 4 Stay Healthy Guidelines:

  • Idaho remains open with recommendations to protect lives, healthcare access, and the economy.
  • Vaccines are encouraged to help keep Idaho open.
  • There are no more recommended gathering size limitations, but recommended guidance on how to gather safely is available and encouraged.
  • Face coverings are recommended when physical distancing is difficult per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Face coverings continue to be required for people who are visiting or working in a long-term care facility, to protect vulnerable residents.
  • Everyone, including businesses, should follow physical distancing and sanitation recommendations.

View the Stage 4 Stay Healthy Guidelines.

View business-specific protocols.

Everyone 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. There are no out-of-pocket costs to anyone who gets the vaccine. FDA has now authorized vaccine for those 12 to 15 years of age and CDC recommendations are expected later this week.

Find a vaccine provider by visiting https://covidvaccine.idaho.gov/

