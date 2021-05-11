ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a crash that involved nine vehicles and blocked or delayed traffic on Interstate 84 for much of the day Tuesday in Boise.

Idaho State Police says the incident started after the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup, a 28-year-old man from Parma, made a sudden lane change, hitting a semi-truck loaded with 65,000 pounds worth of lumber. It quickly caught on fire.

Troopers say the semi sideswiped an eastbound vehicle before crashing through the concrete median and hit a westbound semi that jack-knifed.

ISP says a 27-year-old Boise woman, who’s car was hit by debris, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes of travel are blocked in both directions as crews work to clear and repair the roadway.

“Idaho State Police would like to thank the other emergency response agencies who immediately came to the scene to assist those involved and aid in the investigation and scene management,” ISP says. “Troopers’ gratitude goes out to Boise and Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Department, Ada County EMS, Boise and Meridian Fire, the Idaho Transportation Department, and responding tow companies.”

This incident remains under active investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.