New app aims to help those with hearing loss

A new company is working to create a mobile app to combat hearing loss(WJHG)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A finalist in the Fast Company’s 2012 World Changing Ideas Awards is working to help those with hearing loss.

AudioCardio is a finalist in the Wellness category in this year’s World Changing Idea Awards. The 5th annual awards honor products, concepts, companies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet.

AudioCardio is a mobile app that delivers sound therapies, that are just under your hearing threshold, with the goal to maintain and strengthen your natural hearing ability and to help with tinnitus, otherwise known as ringing in the ears.

“If this is your threshold of sound for that particular frequency of sound that we’re targeting, we’ll play a tone just below it with our algorithm and just play a tone,” said Chris Ellis, CEO of AudioCardio. “And, what eventually happens is, over time, our goal is to help you hear this tone at that level. And, we keep rinsing and repeating these steps, basically, to try to help you drive down your threshold of sound.”

Their goal is to provide easily accessible and affordable hearing solutions and education on the mental issues associated with untreated hearing loss. For more information about the app visit AudioCardio’s website.

