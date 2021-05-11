North Canyon Medical Center to hold health fair next week

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center is preparing for their health fair, which is all next week.

The health fair is usually held on one day at their campus in Gooding, but because of COVID-19, they have spread it all throughout the week, and at different locations throughout the Magic Valley.

Monday and Thursday will be at their clinic, Jerome.

Tuesday and Wednesday it will be at their Gooding hospital.

Friday, it will be at their clinic in Buhl.

Anyone can come to the health fair to have their blood drawn and tested.

For many people, this is the only time each year when they are able to have tests performed.

“There is a lot of individuals out there who don’t have health insurance, so depending if you pre registered, or need to register, for $35 to $50, you can get the traditional health care panel and pay out of pocket, and then we have individuals who do have insurance, but their deductibles are so high that this is far cheaper to do this than run it through their insurance plan,” said Shellie Amundson, the communications director at North Canyon Medical Center.

The health fair is open to anyone.

For more information, visit their website.

