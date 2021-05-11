RV sales and rentals continue to see increase due to pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the first wave of shutdowns and pandemic-related pauses came and went last year, many people took advantage and enjoyed some free time outdoors.

“April, really, or May. Everybody wanted to get out and that was one way to travel to, to vacation, to enjoy family time is with an RV,” says Xtreme RV Owner Wayde Stanger. “We do rentals and sales; they both blew up.”

RV sales and rentals skyrocketed last year, Xtreme RVs in Eden says they saw a 40 percent increase in sales and an astounding 100 percent increase in RV rentals last summer, and Stanger says there is no reason to believe the trend won’t continue this year.

“People want to get out and COVID gave people that opportunity,” says Stanger. “It seems like there are more people that want to go out and have fun and RVing is definitely an option there.”

The increasing interest in RVs meant more than just good business for people like Stanger. Shortages in inventory, supplies and parts have hindered the industry’s ability to keep up with demand.

Beyond that, campgrounds have seen RV spaces getting filled at much faster rates than normal years, much like they did in 2020.

“All indications are that this is going to be another very, very busy summer,” says Yellowstone and Xanterra Marketing Director Rick Hoeninghausen. “What we’ve not been able to accommodate, we’ve had to cancel a lot of folks and it’s very difficult because this is a bucket list for so many people, and we sure appreciate that. It hurts us to have to go through this for a second time.”

Hoeninghausen offers a few pieces of advice to prospective campers for this season. First, always plan ahead, look to other options near your campgrounds and for Yellowstone specifically, call in around checkout to see if anyone left early. Hoeninghausen says people leave early quite often.

