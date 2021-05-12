Advertisement

Air St. Luke’s pilot spots lost hiker in Blaine County

Lost Hiker Rescued: On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at approximately 4:54 p.m Blaine County Search...
Lost Hiker Rescued: On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at approximately 4:54 p.m Blaine County Search and Rescue was dispatched(Source: KAIT-TV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A hiker was rescued on Tuesday in Blaine County after the man reported he had gotten lost.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue was called to the Adams Gulch and Fox Creek area north of Ketchum, where the hiker’s cell phone was last pinged.

“The hiker reported being uninjured but lost and having trouble locating the trail due to area snow,” Blaine County officials say.

Air St. Luke’s was called to the scene and the pilot was able to locate the hiker and pick him up on a ridge. The hiker was not injured.

The Blaine County Sheriff would like to thank Air St. Luke’s, the Ketchum Fire Department, and our BCSAR volunteer members for their invaluable assistance and coordination in this successful rescue.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

New study suggests many of Idaho’s public schools that did not need air conditioning in 1970...
Rising cost of cooling Idaho’s schools
Memorial Day travel expected to rebound after slow 2020
Memorial day travel expected to rebound this year
Battle over Centennial Mountain lands wages between USDA and conservation groups
Governor Brad Little recently signed a bill into law that will allow hunters, trappers, and...
Groups challenge Idaho’s recently enacted wolf legislation