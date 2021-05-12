Air St. Luke’s pilot spots lost hiker in Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A hiker was rescued on Tuesday in Blaine County after the man reported he had gotten lost.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue was called to the Adams Gulch and Fox Creek area north of Ketchum, where the hiker’s cell phone was last pinged.

“The hiker reported being uninjured but lost and having trouble locating the trail due to area snow,” Blaine County officials say.

Air St. Luke’s was called to the scene and the pilot was able to locate the hiker and pick him up on a ridge. The hiker was not injured.

The Blaine County Sheriff would like to thank Air St. Luke’s, the Ketchum Fire Department, and our BCSAR volunteer members for their invaluable assistance and coordination in this successful rescue.

