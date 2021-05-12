As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, many businesses are understaffed and hiring

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the announcement of Idaho moving up to stage 4, many people are starting to get their lives back to normal, at least somewhat.

As stores and restaurants begin to fill up, many businesses are finding themselves short-staffed.

“Right now, I could probably use 15 to 20 additional employees than we have right now, especially in the next week or so to be ready for the summer travel season, and we just aren’t finding those employees,” said Curtis Hansen, the manager of the Towneplace Suites and the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Twin Falls.

Hansen isn’t alone. As of Wednesday morning, the Department of Labor website has 750 jobs posted within a 25 mile radius of Twin Falls.

Connie Stopher at Southern Idaho Economic Development says there was a labor shortage throughout the United States before the pandemic even began and the pandemic just heightened the problem.

“During this last 14 months, they’ve either lost their child care facilities, so they want to go back to work but they don’t have child care for their kids,” said Stopher. “They have found other work options, whether that’s working from home, working remote, or just another job opportunity. Maybe they went back to school and skilled up so they are not going back to that job that they had pre-pandemic, maybe they have an at-risk person at home and they are waiting to go back to work until everyone in their home is vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, Governor Little ended Idaho’s participation in all federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs, meaning as of June 19., the extra $300 a week unemployed people get, will end.

“I think this is an important next step in having the economy recover from the impacts we’ve had from COVID, it’s not the only solution,” said Shawn Barigar with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Hansen, the manager of the Townplace Suites says he is grateful the governor decided to make that decision.

“Now that we enter stage 4, vaccine readily available, all these things we talked about a year ago that we needed to reopen, those are here now,” said Hansen. “I think this is a good step and a good progression, I think there are a lot of people who are thinking let’s get back to work, let’s get our economy and everything back to normal.”

Those who are unemployed must also be showing they are actively seeking work in order to keep getting the unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.