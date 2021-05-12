Cisco, Jory “Jay” James

WENDELL—Jay Cisco, 48, of Wendell, Idaho died at his home on May 9, 2021. He had spent the night celebrating his birthday and 12th wedding anniversary.

Jay was born May 8, 1973 to Toni (Thacker) and Lonnie Cisco. He was raised and educated in Wendell.

He married Lisa Korb on May 9, 2009 in Featherville, Idaho. Their marriage was a perfect match, full of fun and love.

Jay loved the company of his good friends and spent many nights at the Silver Spur. His Spur Nation friends were his family. He loved the Juke box and the louder the better. He was proud of his sound system in his truck and spent many evenings sitting in his pick-up with the music at full tilt. When he wasn’t at the Spur he could be found socializing in his “garage bar” It may sound as though he did a lot of drinking and, rightly so, it was a hobby of his. But for those of you who had the pleasure to know him, you knew a kind soul. He had a huge heart. He freely hugged anyone who came near him and had no issue telling people he loved them. He lit up a room just by walking in. If the measure of a man was by the number of true friends, he had then Jay was a step above the rest.

Jay is survived by his wife, Lisa; mother, Toni (Harold) Simerly of Wendell and father, Lonnie (Sue) Cisco of John Day, Oregon. He had two sons; Austin Blackwell and Bryce (Jesse Macias) Stromire, both of Twin Falls; one daughter, Breckannii (Tyler) Byers of Boise. Jay is also survived by his sisters, Lorie Cisco of Featherville and Paula Simerly of Twin Falls. He had one grand-daughter, Emersyn.

A celebration of life will be at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, Idaho on Friday May, 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. A potluck will follow at the Silver Spur and all are invited.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Jay Cisco Memorial Fund at Farmer’s National Bank in Wendell.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

