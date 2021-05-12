Advertisement

Critchfield announces she is running for State Superintendent of Public Education

She has spent the last seven years as a board of education member, and the last two years as its president.
Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of Public Education at Burley High School’s Little Theater(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of Public Education at Burley High School’s Little Theater in front of a crowd of supporters. She has spent the last seven years as a board of education member, and the last two years as its president.

“I know our system. it’s not going to take me two years, four years, ten years to figure out where the needs are,” said Critchfield. “and where we need to go from here. Day one we are ready to go, and have the conversation we need to have with our legislature.”

She said she is running because she wants to restore the value of an Idaho education to students, teachers, parents, and taxpayers.

“Parents are questioning the effectiveness of their child’s education. Teachers are discouraged about their own profession. Administrators are curious about what state direction is. School board members don’t feel supported,” Critchfield said.

By the time the election rolls around the current superintendent Sherri Ybarra, will have been in her position for eight years, and Critchfield said she said wants to be the first to thank her for her time service, but she is ready to be the spokesperson for more than 300,000 students across the state and more than 200,000 employees.

“I am ready and willing, and I have a great desire to do good things for our students, for our parents and our teachers, and our state,” Critchfield said.

She is running against former state legislator Branden Durst on the Republican ballot. However, Ybarra has not indicated yet whether she will seek a third term.

