Davis, Richard “Rick” A.

May 7, 2021, age 67
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGERMAN—Richard Allan Davis, 67, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home in Hagerman.

Richard A. Davis was born on December 15, 1953 in Van Nuys, California, the son of Donald Lawrence and Wilma Arvella Adamson Davis. He was raised and educated in California.

He married Christine Marie Boyle on March 14, 1988 in San Bernardino, California.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Marie Davis of Hagerman, Idaho; his brother, Donald L. Davis of Alberta, Canada.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

