Filer Softball finally beats Gooding, looks to win district championship on Wednesday

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When these teams get together, you never know what’s going to happen. Filer previously lost in all three meetings to Gooding during the regular season, but they found their postseason magic once again and knocked off the Senators on their own field.

(2) Filer 16, (3) Buhl 7: Filer was upset by Buhl early on in the district tournament, before eliminating the Indians Tuesday night. They overcame a six-run deficit to score ten straight. McCarty Stoddard led the way with three hits, Nikaela Higley added three RBIs.

(2) Filer 12, (1) Gooding 7: The Wildcats showed no sign of fatigue, as they took an early 10-2 lead and never looked back, winning, 12-7.

Filer was led by Sami Taylor who had three hits. McCarty Stoddard added three RBIs. Maelyn Durham started the game for the Senators, but ran into trouble before Alx Roe closed it out. Taylor and Stoddard pitched for the Wildcats.

The teams go to battle again on Wednesday at Gooding High School at 5 p.m. The winner takes the No. 1 seed to the 3A state championships, held May 21-22 at Timberline High School in Boise. The loser has to win via a play-in game on Saturday, May 15 at OK Ward Field, Pocatello, starting at 1:00 p.m.

BASEBALL

(2) Filer 6, (3) Buhl 1: The Wildcats were led by Jaimen Swainston, who produced three hits. Wyatt Phillips added three RBIs. Logan Lockwood struck out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Chase Rose closed it out, striking out four in 1.1 innings. Ramos pitched four innings for the Indians, striking out a pair of batters.

Filer will now face the No. 2 seed from District V/VI in a state play-in game at Pocatello High School on Saturday, May 15 starting at 1 p.m.

Buhl is done for the year.

