Fullerton, Ruby Louise

MCGILL, NV—Ruby Louise Fullerton, age 71, of McGill, NV, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6th 2021 in Wendell, Idaho. She was surrounded by her friends and family.

Born on April 21, 1950 to Harold and June Robb in Ely, NV, Ruby immediately radiated joy and laughter into the world. She went on to graduate from White Pine High School in 1968. After graduation, Ruby proceeded to work at Bradley’s Market in McGill, NV as a store clerk for many years.

In 1968, she married her soulmate Virgil Fullerton and the two were inseparable from that point forward. Virgil and Ruby were married for 49 years and together had 3 incredible children: Rebecca, Randy, and Ryan.

Ruby was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all three of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was the priority above all else to Ruby, a value she imprinted on those around her throughout the years. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.

She was also a devoted member of the LDS church and stood by her unwavering faith. Ruby made several friends in her church community and took pride in the opportunity to impact others by teaching children’s primary.

Ruby was predeceased in death by her parents Harold and June Robb and her two brothers, David Robb and Robert Robb. Ruby is survived by her three children; Rebecca (Andy) Britton, Randy (Tina) Fullerton, Ryan (Amanda) Fullerton, her sisters Lois (Jerry) Meecham and Kay Layland, and her brothers; Paul “Cork” (Ann) Tallman, and Glenn Tallman. Ruby also had 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.The family would like to extend gratitude to Stonebridge Assisted Living Center in Wendell and Davita Dialysis Center in Twin Falls for the quality care they provided Ruby in the months leading up to her death.

Services will be announced at a later date.