Magic Valley signings

A trio of athletes signed their NLIs on Tuesday
Annie Tverdy (left) signed with Benedictine College, while Tenlee Scott (right) is headed to...
Annie Tverdy (left) signed with Benedictine College, while Tenlee Scott (right) is headed to the College of Idaho.(Amanda Alger)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl High School featured a pair of student-athletes who are advancing to the next level.

Tenlee Scott signed her letter of intent with the College of Idaho to play golf and cheer for the Yotes.

Scott is a member of the Indians golf team that finished second at districts and is preparing for the state championships in Rathdrum next week.

Annie Tverdy is going cheer at Benedictine College in Kansas.

The NAIA school competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Gooding High School saw one of its track stars sign with the College of Idaho. Zach Curtsinger is joining the Yotes Track and Field program.

Gooding's Zach Curtsinger signed his NLI with the College of Idaho.
Gooding's Zach Curtsinger signed his NLI with the College of Idaho.(Alison Hurwitch)

This season the Senator has competed in the 200 and 400 meter dashes, long jump and multiple relays. In 2019, he finished in the top ten at the 3A state championships for the 200 and 400 meter dashes as a sophomore.

