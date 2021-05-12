Memorial day travel expected to rebound this year

Advertisement

Memorial Day travel expected to rebound after slow 2020((Source: Pixabay))
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Memorial Day is less than three weeks away and many people are planning Memorial Day travel plans.

AAA predicts more than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for their holiday weekend getaway, and over 200 thousand Idahoans will be among them. While that it is a 60 percent increase over 2020 due to COVID-19 it is still over ten percent less than 2019.

AAA warns that while road travel will be lower than 2019 most people have lost their memory loss of what crowded roads look like and this year it is especially important to be aware as there will be more RVs and camper trailers on the roads. They tell us extra caution must be used when sharing the road with big vehicles, especially on Idaho’s backcountry roads.

“You may need to be very careful as far as your line of sight passing,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “Because it can be very tempting to just quick, ‘I’ll gun it around,’ but if you can’t see what’s passed that RV you’ve got to be extra careful.”

He added if you do not have much experience driving an RV or pulling a trailer to practice before you go in a parking lot or open space to get used to the size and length of your vehicle, and how to properly back up your RV or trailer.

