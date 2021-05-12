Advertisement

Rising cost of cooling Idaho’s schools

By Candice Hare
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Center for Climate Integrity, many of Idaho’s public schools that did not need air conditioning in 1970 will have to install units by the year 2025. The study says it will cost more than $784 million to keep classrooms at a safe temperature.

Twin Falls School District was projected to spend the fifth most among school districts statewide on cooling costs in a 35-year time span.

“There are about 15 days more above 80 degrees in Idaho than 40 or 50 years ago,” said Center for Climate Integrity Executive Director Richard Wiles. “That simply means it’s hotter outside, so if schools don’t have air conditioning inside. Studies have shown when it’s over 80 degrees outside and no air conditioning, kids’ learning suffers.”

The study estimates that even if all of Idaho’s schools have air conditioning, schools statewide will spend over $11 million dollars every year to operate and maintain those systems.

